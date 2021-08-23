ARPA brings a rare opportunity

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (”ARPA”) has provided Montana with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make the investments that our state needs to drive a strong economy, while training and employing Montanans in jobs that can support a family.

ARPA will provide Montana with nearly $3 billion in additional funding for our local governments, schools, workers and those impacted by COVID-19. The Montana State Legislature invested, via HB 632, $500 million in infrastructure, $250 million in telecommunications, and $210 million in economic stabilization. The education and health care sectors will also receive $420 million and $400 million respectively.

ARPA funds are intended to restore those hit hardest by COVID-19 but also present Montana with the opportunity to address longstanding economic barriers that the pandemic exposed and worsened. To maximize the benefits to working people, Montana should invest in longstanding and successful training programs to ensure our workers have the skills needed for today and tomorrow; mandate businesses receiving ARPA dollars comply with labor laws; fund workplace rights enforcement; and mandate community benefit agreements for infrastructure projects that require employers to pay good wages and respect workers’ right to join a union.

Adam Haight

Helena

