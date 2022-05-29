Arntzen's response not good enough

Just when you thought this state's elected administration couldn't possibly go to the next hill too far in selectively following the statutes and rules, we learn that the Superintendent of Public Instruction may well have blown past one of the most basic of safe driving laws related to school buses and children accessing them. There are two considerations that come to mind when the response to the allegation was along the lines of "I don't recall". The first — why is a person driving a vehicle when they can't recall what they are doing? And second — since when is the Marjorie Taylor Greene defense of "I don't recall" a reasonable response to a traffic violation.