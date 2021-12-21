Arntzen unable to perform her basic duties

The recent letter from AA superintendents expressing a vote of no confidence in State Superintendent Arntzen was not a political stunt. As an educator, I know firsthand that Arntzen’s inability to perform her basic duties is having a tangible negative impact on educators. Because her office is abruptly closing their online licensure renewal system for five months, one-fifth of Montana’s educators will be left scrambling to track down and print hard copies in the coming weeks in order to submit renewal applications with adequate time.

Some may see this as a minor inconvenience whereas those on the inside know this is another malicious attempt to chip away and undermine our public education system. It is no coincidence that during Arntzen’s tenure the Legislature passed a bill increasing the tax credit for donations to private school scholarship programs from $150 to $200,000. Arntzen is responsible for creating this now broken system and then she turns around and complains about its inefficiency.

If we truly value Montana’s educators and protecting Montana’s long-established public schools, voters need to recognize what is going on at a deeper level and not just look at the letter next to the candidate every November.

Adam Clinch

Helena

Love 8 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1