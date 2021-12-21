 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana

Arntzen unable to perform her basic duties

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

The recent letter from AA superintendents expressing a vote of no confidence in State Superintendent Arntzen was not a political stunt. As an educator, I know firsthand that Arntzen’s inability to perform her basic duties is having a tangible negative impact on educators. Because her office is abruptly closing their online licensure renewal system for five months, one-fifth of Montana’s educators will be left scrambling to track down and print hard copies in the coming weeks in order to submit renewal applications with adequate time.

Some may see this as a minor inconvenience whereas those on the inside know this is another malicious attempt to chip away and undermine our public education system. It is no coincidence that during Arntzen’s tenure the Legislature passed a bill increasing the tax credit for donations to private school scholarship programs from $150 to $200,000. Arntzen is responsible for creating this now broken system and then she turns around and complains about its inefficiency.

If we truly value Montana’s educators and protecting Montana’s long-established public schools, voters need to recognize what is going on at a deeper level and not just look at the letter next to the candidate every November.

People are also reading…

Adam Clinch

Helena

0 Comments
8
3
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not impressed by new oncologist

Not impressed by new oncologist

I congratulate the Independent Record for their investigative journalism concerning a matter crucial to the health of citizens in the Helena a…

Pandemic is not over

Pandemic is not over

Do not underestimate the COVID pandemic! It is not over! There are still too many cases, hospitalizations and deaths. If you want to support o…

Rodney Smith case raises concerns

Rodney Smith case raises concerns

The origin of the right wing, Republican AG taking over the Smith case lay in his belief that his power, his reelection is dependent on the gr…

Please get vaccinated

Please get vaccinated

My 83-year-old cousin visited her unvaccinated family at Thanksgiving and caught COVID-19. Despite becoming very ill with difficulty breathing…

Fearful for my country

Fearful for my country

I don't get on my high horse too often, but I don't mind telling you that I am dreadfully fearful for my country. Seventy-two years old, and a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News