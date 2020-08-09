You have permission to edit this article.
Arntzen is far from qualified
Arntzen is far from qualified

I’m sure there are a lot of people in Montana who don’t support Elsie Arntzen for reelection as superintendent of public instruction. Her educational philosophy supports private education, and this of course benefits the wealthy at the expense of public school kids. Elites like billionaire Betsy DeVos don’t want their kids to have to go to school with the mainstream population. As DeVos’ close friend, Arntzen will do everything she can to push those same discriminatory schemes in Montana.

No one knows what’s going to happen to schools with the pandemic, but the best thing we can do is work together to protect each other and trust the experts about how to resume school.

Unfortunately, Elsie is not interested in working together and is far from qualified as an expert of any kind.

Living in a rural area, I don’t have internet at home and recently tried to call OPI about how many college credits I need to re-certify. I’m still waiting for a reply. Elsie must be out partying on some ranch with Gianforte, Daines and the Trump troupe.

Curtis Helvey 

Helena

