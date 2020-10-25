Arntzen does not hate public schools

It’s time to give Superintendent of Schools Elsie Arntzen a break. She does not hate public schools. Those who claim otherwise are mean-spirited and wrong! Elsie and her parents taught in public schools. The problem is that Elsie puts kids and their needs first instead of considering public schools the only option. There are simply too many variables when it comes to kids’ education. Are they bullied at school? Should the child’s school day start with a praying teacher? Because of the child’s behavior maybe they belong in alternative schools, resulting in less disturbance for kids in public schools. Or they can dropout; that shouldn’t be an option!