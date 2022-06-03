Arntzen dance entertaining but disturbing

Sometimes your entertainment comes from unexpected places. The dance performed by OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen and her spin doctor/PR guy Brian O'Leary in the May 26 and 28 IR rivaled even Fred Astaire and Mitzi Gaynor (Bruno Mars for millennials) with their fancy footwork.

First, Arntzen has "no recollection " of passing a school bus with stop arm down and red lights flashing while loading children onto the bus, as cited and charged by Helena police, an all too common refrain by politicians in trouble these days. This defies credibility. If you are the top education administrator in the state, or anybody else for that matter, how could you possibly "forget" passing a school bus in blatant violation of child safety laws. If you didn't do it, you know you didn't do it. So you flat out deny it, period. You don't say you don't remember unless...you get the picture.

But the real soft shoe shuffle is the clever but obvious ruse by dance partner O'Leary to turn the tables saying, "School bus safety is a very important issue and the Superintendent encourages everyone to be alert when school buses are picking up and dropping off our children at the bus stop and school...The safety of our children must always come first." And then, "This is a good reminder for all of us to slow down from life's daily distractions, and to pay extra careful attention."

Seriously!? That is precious. I chuckled and applauded at the same time. This level of chutzpah in the face of scandal has to be appreciated for its entertainment value, while it reveals a disturbing level of dishonesty at the highest levels of government.

Arntzen is innocent until proven guilty. But what we already know is the fact of the manner in which she handled her public response. Its a good thing our education system can generally function for our children regardless of integrity lapses at the top, at least for awhile.

Even more disturbing is Arntzen's lack of commitment to quality public education for all, rich or poor, and her support for taxpayer funding of private schools.

Hopefully we can hold out until 2024, unless we get an unlikely resignation.

Montana's children deserve better.

Bob Pyfer,

Helena

