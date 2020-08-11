You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arntzen builds school and communities
0 comments

Arntzen builds school and communities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As a mother, Army veteran, business owner and former high school English teacher, I know the value of civics and classical education goes far beyond politics of our time. Through civics and classical education, our children develop skills that will boost their personal growth beyond their scholastic careers. They not only learn to be “productive” citizens, but they gain a greater understanding of the world around them as well as their culture and the history and value system of our country. Civics and classical education allows a student to reflect upon the world with a more humanitarian approach. Students gain respect for not only their culture but for others around them. These insights are more important for the future of our society than any common core curriculum or standardized test series. Now more than ever is the time to take our country back as well as our children’s education which we all pay dearly for not only through our taxes but through the blood, sweat and tears of our endeavors to be successful and maintain freedom for all.

That is why I support Elsie Arntzen for reelection to state superintendent of public instruction. Elsie works diligently to build not only our schools but our local communities. She believes the best way to serve our diverse state is to empower our local parents, teachers, and students to ensure they receive the best education possible in the safest environment. This November join me in voting for Elsie Arntzen and support her in bringing back classical education as well as the “Stars and Stripes” in every classroom.

Stephanie Krueger 

Billings

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No right to endanger others
Letters

No right to endanger others

A picture in last Sunday's paper showed a woman protesting the governor's mask order with a sign saying "My body, My choice." The courts have …

Daines missed the point
Letters

Daines missed the point

Your article about Daines supporting a bill to help people keep their health insurance was enlightening. What struck me was it would help peop…

Arntzen is far from qualified
Letters

Arntzen is far from qualified

I’m sure there are a lot of people in Montana who don’t support Elsie Arntzen for reelection as superintendent of public instruction. Her educ…

Enough with 'mask bullies'
Letters

Enough with 'mask bullies'

Add to coronavirus threats a new one: mask bullies. This angry minority is so terrified of becoming ill or dying from COVID-19 that they deman…

Show love and consideration
Letters

Show love and consideration

I noticed that a sign carried by an anti-mask protester in Helena said "Obey God...." While I ponder the meaning of his sign, I remember one o…

Masks protect the vulnerable
Letters

Masks protect the vulnerable

Thank you Gov. Bullock and businesses that are requiring masks. It is not an easy decision and, of course, wearing them is not particularly co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News