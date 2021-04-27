Armstrong has my vote

As a former Helena Public Schools Trustee, I know what strong leadership looks like. We need an intelligent, thoughtful, decision maker who is passionate about student success and understands our diverse community of learners. We need someone who acknowledges that public education is our best hope for maintaining a strong vibrant democracy. We need an analytical thinker who can take decisive action based on the best available information and data. We need someone who can engage and connect with students, parents, teachers, and the broader community in an effort to build bridges and good will. We need someone who has the time and enthusiasm to tackle the wide variety of complex issues facing public education today. In short, we need Janet Armstrong. She’s the right choice for building strong schools and a strong community. She’s got my vote. I hope she has yours.