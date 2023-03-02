What are you willing to die for? Friends? Family? Country?

What about ignorance?

Because many policies embraced by modern Republicans are both uninformed and deadly. One the local front, HB 645 would reduce the blood supply available to hospitals by at least 70%, leading to lack of transfusions and many patient deaths.

On the national front, the GOP’s COVID-denialism and support of medical quackery led to a higher death rate in Republican counties, such that on average, for every 1,000 deaths in Democratic counties there were 1,300 in Republican ones.

Their irrational fear of restricting access to even military-grade weaponry has contributed in part to the deaths of nearly 300 children in school shootings and the trauma of one third of a million additional children exposed to gun violence.

Even in the abortion debate, where the right-wing dubiously claims moral high ground, their unscientific and draconian policies endanger countless women whose pregnancies go awry though no fault of their own.

As far as I know, being too “woke” hasn’t killed anyone, but being Republican or a victim of their policies certainly has.

Ross Nelson,

Helena