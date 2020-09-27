 Skip to main content
Are you satisfied with our leadership?
Many of us living in the state of Montana rightfully are embarrassed. Our state still supports, according to polls, President Donald Trump. Choosing lies over truth. Autocracy over Democracy. Corruption over law abiding. Hate over love. And on and on and on. Then we have two who represent our state in Washington DC who are rubber stamps for this person. To say it is disgusting is a meek understatement.

Loving our state and our country as I do, it has become increasingly difficult to watch the deterioration of our country before my eyes. Regardless of how Montana ends up voting, I am hoping that enough good people in this country vote to throw the current administration out. Let it be a wake up call to all of us just how fragile Democracy really is. It is so important to vote everyone. It is the only voice we really have, and it is what Democracy depends upon. See what being complacent has given us. Are you really happy and satisfied with our leadership?

Ken Cook

Helena

