Are you a responsible voter?

Ask yourself: Did the politicians representing me in my city, county, state and nation vote for legislation with which I generally agree? If you don’t know the answer to that question, you are not ready to vote responsibly. The next election is just slightly more than a year away. If you vote party line without knowing the actual positions of those you vote for, you do yourself and fellow voters a disservice. Find out about candidates up for reelection. Work for those who support your positions. Help identify replacements for those who don’t.

Our democracy is under siege. There are many in power, at all levels of governance, who would contaminate our democracy. Their goal? To retain power at all costs. Their successes in those efforts are the result of voters' failure to fulfill their responsibilities. That includes those who fail to vote for any reason, the one-issue and party line voters, those voters who fail to fully educate themselves about issues and positions of candidates. Are you one of those? If so, it’s time to take your responsibility as a voter seriously before the next election and beyond.