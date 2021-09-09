Are women considered people in Texas?

It is quite apparent that women are no longer considered as people in Texas. The religious right in Texas, became the poster child for the movement's anti-abortion policies after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court essentially nullified the constitutional rights of millions of American women without so much as an argument.

The Texas law — and the Supreme Court's endorsement of it — is about denying the humanity of women. This is about reducing these people to mere vessels and rejecting the idea that they are autonomous human beings who have sovereignty over their bodies and their lives. In the eyes of Republican conservatives, having a uterus renders you as little more than human livestock.

The law allows any person – even a complete stranger to the person getting an abortion — to sue an abortion provider or any other person who helps with the abortion. In Texas the right to control a pregnant person's body belongs quite literally to anyone but the woman herself.

The abortion bounty hunters are permitted to go after health care providers or any other person who helps a woman get an abortion, but they cannot sue the person who wants an abortion.