Are women considered people in Texas?

It is quite apparent that women are no longer considered as people in Texas. The religious right in Texas, became the poster child for the movement's anti-abortion policies after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court essentially nullified the constitutional rights of millions of American women without so much as an argument.
The Texas law — and the Supreme Court's endorsement of it — is about denying the humanity of women. This is about reducing these people to mere vessels and rejecting the idea that they are autonomous human beings who have sovereignty over their bodies and their lives. In the eyes of Republican conservatives, having a uterus renders you as little more than human livestock.
The law allows any person – even a complete stranger to the person getting an abortion — to sue an abortion provider or any other person who helps with the abortion. In Texas the right to control a pregnant person's body belongs quite literally to anyone but the woman herself.
The abortion bounty hunters are permitted to go after health care providers or any other person who helps a woman get an abortion, but they cannot sue the person who wants an abortion.
She is viewed simply as an empty vessel, not as a thinking, feeling person who is making a decision. And so, the responsibility for the abortion decision is assumed to belong to another person, because Republicans simply cannot admit that women are capable of making such decisions. A woman voting for a Republican is akin to a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.
The misogyny in the Texas law is about to spread like wildfire across red America. Republican legislatures (including Montana), will rush to pass versions of their own. Because debasing women has always been what the anti-choice movement is about. These sadists will try to defend themselves by claiming this is all about "life." It's a lie that worked for decades to give cover to their malice. The current deadly pandemic that Republicans are doing everything in their power to spread, is especially dangerous for the fetal life they only care about when it can be weaponized against women's rights. Americans will now start to see the real-life damage such hatred can wreak in women’s lives.
This is the type of law our current Legislature will find attractive as it shuffles responsibility for enforcement away from themselves onto the citizenry. Rest assured that Gov. Gianforte's “personal responsibility” mandate for anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers likely would not be extended to any woman contemplating abortion services.
Joe Murphy
Helena