When profit and power are more important than the future well-being of our environment … when those in power either don’t know, don’t understand or refuse to believe what scientists are warning us about, the environment of our Earth, the future of our species is in question.

As Albert Einstein is often quoted as having said: "If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would only have four years of life left."

Now a relatively new lineup of insecticides, neonicotinoids, is killing the bees and other pollinators. The name is shortened to “neonics” and is manufactured and sold widely by Bayer. Yes, the aspirin company. This line of bug-killing chemicals doesn’t just kill undesirable bugs. It kills everything. Have you noticed how few bees there were on the dandelions this spring? Have you seen a bumblebee lately?

The Montana youth suing the state to end outdated fossil fuel policies understand; we must begin now insisting that our political and industrial leaders start listening to the likes of Einstein. If they can't listen and understand, we have to fire them. The future of our species depends on it.

Galen McKibben,

Helena