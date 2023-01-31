Are the elderly expendable?

Apparently state and national politicians are taking a backdoor approach to reducing or abolishing Medicaid and Medicare.

Nursing homes are not reimbursed for Medicaid or Medicare patients at a level even approaching actual cost for their care.

Each nursing home closure sends a significant number of elderly or disabled people from a sheltered place into an uncertain, possibly life-threatening situation.

It also places a burden on families unable to provide the necessary care. Nursing home personnel are usually paid less than they could earn in retail or fast-food markets while performing demanding, sometimes stressful duties.

Medicare enrollees are receiving letters from doctors and medical care facilities stating they will no longer be able to accept Medicaid or Medicare patients at their offices.

The reasons given are “an expected significant reduction in reimbursement and that independent medical practices to not receive the benefit of facility fees and tax incentives that larger hospital-based systems do.”

Medicaid has comprehensive eligibility requirements — income thresholds, proven disability, blindness, or having a family member so afflicted and covers children under the age of 18 in these families.

Have we become a society that believes the elderly, disabled or children in a poverty situation are expendable?

Ann Bailly,

Helena

Don’t tread on me

Legislators, DON’T TREAD ON ME! Stop trying to overturn my civil liberties to a timely abortion and medical aid in dying.

Joane Bayer,

Canyon Creek