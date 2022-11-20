Appreciation

I want to commend Theresa Loney for her initiative to start Bus Boxes. I particularly like that there is no judgement of the kids without a hat or gloves — just a desire to help kids who are prone to losing hats and gloves.

I also want to praise Jeff Havens for his willingness to enlighten the public about the Montana Local Food Choice Act. I suspect he put his job on the line when he submitted this to the IR but feels strongly enough about the issue to take the risk. I wish him luck in his future employment, with the state or not.