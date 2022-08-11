Appreciation for Tester

Sen. Tester has our veterans’ interests his priority again. Thank you for your PACT Act, which our veterans need and deserve.
Mary Henne,
Townsend
After reading the column by your longest running environmental activist saying Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale won’t do anything for veterans, I have to tell the rest of the story.
There has been a Senate breakthrough to address inflation, health care, energy and climate.
Democrats have taken time away from destroying our country to stage dramatic hearings about Jan. 6.
The raising rate of inflation is of concern to all Americans. Mr. Tester, thank you for supporting our veterans, please shower all Montanans with that same care!
Daines is such a team player. Anything that comes along, he is on board. The Tea Party, I'm on board. MAGA, I'm on board. Hug Putin, I'm on bo…
I, Frank Diebold, am an 87 year old Emeritus Retiree from the Chemistry & Geochemistry Dept. at Montana Tech in Butte. I do not want the c…
Sen. Daines recently decided to play political games — along with 25 of his comrades — on funding health care for veterans exposed to burn pits.
I want to commend the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation (BOGC) for their leadership regarding the problem of Montana’s orphaned and ab…
I would like everyone who questioned anyone kneeling to the national anthem protesting racism and discrimination to look Bill Russell in the eye.
This free event is going to have a panel of experts — from hunters to biologists, game commissioners to politicians.
