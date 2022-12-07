 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appreciation for road crews

  • 0

After every substantial winter storm, I grouse about the city road crews who plow the streets and deposit a berm of snow alongside of my car parked at the curb.

I was travelling south on Benton Avenue, after picking up my granddaughter at preschool. As I approached the intersection at Custer Avenue the light was green for Benton Avenue traffic. I proceeded to the intersection. I caught a movement so, with what I hope was instinct, but know was luck, I hit my brakes. A car traveling west on Custer Avenue blew through the red light.

Time seemed to slow down. The car was starting to skid, and I could see the looks of horror on the faces of the other drivers.

My car stopped with literally an inch to spare. The other driver did not slow down or even swerve, but disaster was adverted.

I later returned to the intersection and noticed it was well scraped and sanded. If it had been solid ice I would not have stopped.

People are also reading…

Now I want to say thank you to the road crews who diligently clear our roads and protect our lives. I will never forget it and will not grouse.

Edward Kerins,

Helena

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans supporting an unconstitutional agenda

Republicans supporting an unconstitutional agenda

The 2021 Legislature passed a few initiatives that the courts determined were unconstitutional. In response, several Republicans are proposing constitutional amendments to accommodate those initiatives. 

Kudos to bus driver

Kudos to bus driver

Bus driver Theresa Loney saw kiddos on her early morning route without hats and gloves. She took it upon herself to start the “Bus Box.”

Helena Holiday Cruise Dec. 16-17

Helena Holiday Cruise Dec. 16-17

There are a lot of things I love about the holiday season, and at the top of the list is the lights draped on the eaves of homes, circling the…

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving

What are you thankful for? Thankful for the ability to be thankful for something. Perhaps that is enough.

Thank you for helping families in need

Thank you for helping families in need

It is with great appreciation to the Helena community that I write this letter on behalf of Renee Bauer, executive director of Family Promise of Greater Helena.

Helena is much more than the state's capital

Helena is much more than the state's capital

I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as a commissioner for our city, and to see so many people and groups working together to champion the causes that need our urgent attention.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News