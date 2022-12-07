Appreciation for road crews

After every substantial winter storm, I grouse about the city road crews who plow the streets and deposit a berm of snow alongside of my car parked at the curb.

I was travelling south on Benton Avenue, after picking up my granddaughter at preschool. As I approached the intersection at Custer Avenue the light was green for Benton Avenue traffic. I proceeded to the intersection. I caught a movement so, with what I hope was instinct, but know was luck, I hit my brakes. A car traveling west on Custer Avenue blew through the red light.

Time seemed to slow down. The car was starting to skid, and I could see the looks of horror on the faces of the other drivers.

My car stopped with literally an inch to spare. The other driver did not slow down or even swerve, but disaster was adverted.

I later returned to the intersection and noticed it was well scraped and sanded. If it had been solid ice I would not have stopped.

Now I want to say thank you to the road crews who diligently clear our roads and protect our lives. I will never forget it and will not grouse.

Edward Kerins,

Helena