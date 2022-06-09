 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appreciation for Max Pigman

  • 0

A hearty thanks and applause to Lewis & Clark Brewery’s Max Pigman, his first-class staff and business partners for hosting an ever-impressive lineup of live music and entertainment in Helena. I am consistently amazed at their efforts to provide a stage for not just local and regional musicians, but national talent that rivals any larger city’s music scene. Their commitment to investing in the quality of their products and facility, has resulted in a one-of-a-kind, up-close, personal venue which encourages a friendly interaction between the artists and audience. And it appears artists enjoy the experience just as much as the audience. Routinely before the start of a show, Max graciously extends a message of thanks to the audience for supporting “live music in Helena.” Max, it is you we thank!

Amy Teegarden,

Clancy

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote common sense this election

Vote common sense this election

Emergency rule! Hear ye! Hear ye! Against a district court judge and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, DPHHS Meir and Gianforte decided…

Vote no on marijuana tax

Vote no on marijuana tax

If you oppose recreational marijuana, think seriously about voting NO on adding a 3% tax, which is on the ballot. Your knee jerk reaction migh…

Guns do not make us safer

Guns do not make us safer

If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world since we have more guns in circulation than the total number of o…

Fortify gun laws

Fortify gun laws

The discussion should not be about how to fortify schools. It should be how to fortify gun laws so our children and grandchildren do not need …

Parents and teachers must unite

Parents and teachers must unite

Last week’s news was stressful to say the least. The insanity of acknowledging or even denying current challenges but continuing our same beha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News