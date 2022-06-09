Appreciation for Max Pigman

A hearty thanks and applause to Lewis & Clark Brewery’s Max Pigman, his first-class staff and business partners for hosting an ever-impressive lineup of live music and entertainment in Helena. I am consistently amazed at their efforts to provide a stage for not just local and regional musicians, but national talent that rivals any larger city’s music scene. Their commitment to investing in the quality of their products and facility, has resulted in a one-of-a-kind, up-close, personal venue which encourages a friendly interaction between the artists and audience. And it appears artists enjoy the experience just as much as the audience. Routinely before the start of a show, Max graciously extends a message of thanks to the audience for supporting “live music in Helena.” Max, it is you we thank!