Appreciation for help with fire

Recently we suffered a loss as our RV caught fire in the very early morning. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Good Samaritan who knocked on our door to alert us to the fact our RV was on fire. Although I was awake, I had no idea it was burning. I also want to express our extreme thanks to the county deputies and volunteer fire fighters who arrived within minutes to distinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to our house and to my neighbor’s property. All were very calm and professional and helped us get through a very disturbing situation. Thanks again folks.

Bill Bentley,

Helena

