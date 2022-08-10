Appreciation for fire crew

My deepest appreciation to the amazing pilots and the entire fire crew who saved my home at Canyon Ferry. We have lived there 365 days of the year for 23 years, it is not just a cabin for the summer or weekend. Our home holds all of our precious memories, photographs, art and the good stuff that surrounds our life. When the sheriff arrived at our door and said we needed to leave we could see the fire cresting the ridge behind our home. We grabbed a bag and left then worried the night away about what we had left behind.