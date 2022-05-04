 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appreciation for 'Adopt a Species'

Every spring when I receive the "Adopt a Species" insert with the newspaper, I am heartened to know that children in 21 area schools are learning more about Montana's wild animals and habitat needs. Four partners make this program possible, one being the Foundation for Animals with projects that "promote animal welfare, prevent animal suffering and provide improvements for animals." Another partner, Montana Discovery Foundation, "improves wildlife habitat and watershed health." My kudos and appreciation to these foundations which recognize the beauty, interconnectedness and importance of all species and work to protect them and nurture healthy habitat.

The other partners are Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest (HLCNF). I too appreciate their collaboration in "Adopt a Species." Incongruently however, these two entities oversee and/or allow the inhumane killing of thousands of wildlife (fox, marten, bobcat, lynx, beaver and many others) every year through trapping and snaring.

It is my deep hope that this generation of children will continue in their development of respect and understanding of the preciousness of wildlife and thriving natural systems. And when they are older and learn about trapping they will join the effort to end it.

Sue Kronenberger,

Helena

