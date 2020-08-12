Appreciate support of Farmers' Market

We regret to let our community and loyal supporters know that the 2020 Saturday Helena Farmers’ Market has closed for the season. Despite attempts to find a safe and suitable way to hold the Market and keep full attendance to under 250 people for the day, we found no reasonable plan to overcome and successfully open with these restrictions. So we chose to “throw in the towel” for this year, and begin planning for a safe reopening for the 2021 Season. This will give us the necessary time to fully develop back up plans. We just do not have the where with all in the middle of the Season to develop an on line approach or other avenues suggested.