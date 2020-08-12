You have permission to edit this article.
Appreciate support of Farmers' Market
Appreciate support of Farmers' Market

We regret to let our community and loyal supporters know that the 2020 Saturday Helena Farmers’ Market has closed for the season. Despite attempts to find a safe and suitable way to hold the Market and keep full attendance to under 250 people for the day, we found no reasonable plan to overcome and successfully open with these restrictions. So we chose to “throw in the towel” for this year, and begin planning for a safe reopening for the 2021 Season. This will give us the necessary time to fully develop back up plans. We just do not have the where with all in the middle of the Season to develop an on line approach or other avenues suggested.

We certainly appreciate all the warm support we have received this year and many years before from this generous and vibrant community. We will hang in there and do our best to approach next year with the same enthusiasm as always.

Wayne O’Brien

Helena Farmers Market Board President

