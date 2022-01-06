Appreciate police officers

Re-imagining (defunding) the police has resulted in fewer police on the streets to deter crime and increased response times. The murder rate increased in 16 major cities in 2021. We need more police, not fewer.

Soros-funded liberal judges, prosecutors and district attorneys are turning violent criminals loose to prey on the public, and they are emptying our prisons of convicted felons. Veteran officers are resigning and are opting for early retirement. Recruitment of new officers has become very difficult. Some officers are hesitant to be proactive out of concern they will be pronounced guilty by the president and attorney general, then tried in the court of public opinion.