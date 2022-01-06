 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appreciate police officers

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Re-imagining (defunding) the police has resulted in fewer police on the streets to deter crime and increased response times. The murder rate increased in 16 major cities in 2021. We need more police, not fewer.

Soros-funded liberal judges, prosecutors and district attorneys are turning violent criminals loose to prey on the public, and they are emptying our prisons of convicted felons. Veteran officers are resigning and are opting for early retirement. Recruitment of new officers has become very difficult. Some officers are hesitant to be proactive out of concern they will be pronounced guilty by the president and attorney general, then tried in the court of public opinion.

We need to let police officers know we appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf and the risks they take every time they put on their uniforms.

Jay Stanford

Missoula

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote for character, skills

Vote for character, skills

Between Austin Knudsen and Elsie Arntzen, Montana is in a real pickle. Maybe it is time voters stop voting for people because of the letter "D…

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

State Rep. Brad Tschida and a few citizens counted mail-ballot envelopes hoping to demonstrate voter fraud in Missoula. Their results were int…

Montana March for Life is Jan. 14

Montana March for Life is Jan. 14

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. This is the first case in 30 years to directly …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News