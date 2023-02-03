Montana SJ 2 follows the wording of Convention of States (COS) Project application, urging Congress to call a convention to propose amendments “that impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”

Vaguely-worded SJ 2 claims that a convention would somehow be “limited to” the mentioned topics, and it also gives a list of “reservations, understandings, and declarations” that seek to convince legislators that a convention will not get out of control.

In reality, any convention could become a runaway convention that would reverse many of the Constitution’s limitations on government power and interference; a Convention could accomplish the same goals that advocates claim to be seeking to correct. As evidence, in 2016 Convention of States (COS) staged a controlled simulation that resulted in amendments massively increasing the federal government and expanding its spending powers.

Contact Montana Senators today and urge them to Vote NO on SJ 2 and SB 211.

Apply the Constitution do not alter it.

“This is not a good century to write a Constitution.” - Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia

Lark Chadwick,

Thompson Falls