Applauding Helena Public Schools
2 comments

The Helena School District deserves a big round of applause for their preparation in providing students with a safe place to learn this coming school year. They've had to make tough decisions and have faced blowback from some in this community, yet they continue to work around the clock to provide both in-class and virtual learning options for all students.

I hope we all take the time to remember that as a community, we are so fortunate to have a school district filled with outstanding educators, support staff, and volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty to support our children both emotionally and educationally.

I ask that, as parents, we give them the patience, respect, and support they will surely need while they once again take our children in and nurture their educational aspirations.

Blair Fjeseth

Helena

