 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appalled by Republican legislators
5 comments

Appalled by Republican legislators

  • 5
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor

It is appalling and incomprehensible to see and hear Republican legislators righteously argue anti-abortion bills.

They care so much about the right to life for a fetus which is potential life, yet there they are not wearing masks, not caring about the safety of their fellow citizens who actually have a life.

Science has proven the coronavirus spreads from droplets in the air. As they debate bills, without a mask or social distance possibly spewing virus, how do they justify protecting the right to life?

Valerie Hellermann

Helena

5 comments
4
1
1
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A dangerous firearm bill
Letters

A dangerous firearm bill

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread …

Supporting paid leave policy
Letters

Supporting paid leave policy

As a bladder cancer survivor and business owner, I support the Montana Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act -- an affordable means for famil…

Teach yourself media literacy
Letters

Teach yourself media literacy

When I was growing up the only media available were newspapers, radio, personal letters and telephones. Media literacy, the capacity to recogn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News