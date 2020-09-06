Appalled by column's mudslinging

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are appalled at the level of fear mongering and mudslinging represented in Joe Dooling’s “guest opinion“ (Aug. 27) printed in the IR, not once, but twice. This is simply an attempt to tarnish the reputation of a Montana Teacher of the Year.

Ms. Romano is one of the most qualified and competent candidates for the state superintendent position that we have had in years. Her integrity is beyond reproach.

Mr. Dooling’s suggestion that she is not fit to be superintendent because she could not oversee the teacher in her household who had an addiction shows Mr. Dooling’s total lack of understanding as to the nature of the disease of addiction. If this line of thinking were true, then President Gerald Ford was incompetent to be president because he had someone in his family who battled addiction.

We, the undersigned, have all been colleagues with Ms. Romano and have seen her commitment to school children, her visioning and sound judgement. We are confident that Melissa Romano should be our next superintendent of public schools.

Mary Larsen, Jane Bishop, Gretchen Rooney, Carol Hunter, Dodie Heffner, Karen Mikota and Chris Hunter write from Helena

