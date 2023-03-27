To the sponsor and legislators who may support SB 99.

How dare you as legislators have the audacity to ignore and refuse to act on myriad number of issues affecting Montana citizens on a daily basis only to focus on this issue, of which you have no firsthand knowledge or understanding?

How dare you as legislators have the audacity to think you know better than the highly trained and experienced health care providers who have worked on these health issues their entire professional lives?

How dare you as legislators have the audacity to tout “parents’ choice” concerning school choice, sex ed and mask/vaccine policy but tell parents like me that we are not allowed to make highly personal decisions for our own beloved children, because “you know better”?

As a parent, this bill makes me furious!

As a Christian, I am deeply offended by the cruelty of this bill!

And as a Montanan, I am repulsed by the displays of self-righteousness and ignorance shown to our fellow citizens!

Please encourage a No vote on SB 99.

Shani Henry,

Helena