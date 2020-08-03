Anti-mask sign raises question

As I read the article on the protests over wearing masks one item really caught my eye. Many of these protesters had signs saying “My Body My Choice.” Are these protesters saying that the government has no right to tell them what they can and cannot do with their bodies? I would like to see how many of these “protesters” have that same sentiment about women’s reproductive rights -- would they still say “My Body My Choice” or would they say that the government has the right to interfere with women’s reproductive rights? If the government cannot tell people to wear masks, then the government certainly cannot tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body.