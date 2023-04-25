We were appalled by the actions of our Montana House Speaker Matt Regier, as well as the House Rules Committee, led by Rep. Casey Knudsen, in regard to silencing Rep. Zephyr.

We ask you to consider how you would feel if your daughter or granddaughter were treated as you have treated Rep. Zephyr.

Why is Rep. Zephyr, not seen as a reputable source of wisdom and knowledge on the issue of struggling with a trans identity, which represents a health concern for a segment of Montana youths?

The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and many Montana physicians testified in opposition of health related anti-trans bills before this 2023 Legislature.

Rep. Zephyr is VERY AWARE of the ugly statistics of Montana young people attempting and completing suicide, due to the lack of trans tolerance and acceptance.

This intolerance has been demonstrated in several anti-trans bills this session. Rep. Zephyr calmly speaks truth to power. The Montana Indian caucus praised her, “for bringing to the Legislature a voice for the voiceless.”

We appreciate Rep. Zooey Zephyr and the gifts, knowledge and diversity she brings to the Montana Legislature. We admire how she handles being bullied with grace and dignity.

Please do not silence her and her 11,000 constituents.

Rick and Beth Cottingham,

Helena