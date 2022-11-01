 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annie Bukacek is principled, informed and loyal

So...do you really think that the recent hit pieces written by the "woke" Lefties paint an honest and unbiased political portrait of Dr. Annie Bukacek? Do you really think PSC Commissioner Fielding would have endorsed her if that were the case?

It seems that because this lady takes a principled stance on issues related to our health, our morals, and our spirituality, p;us the manifold responsibilities of Montana's PSC, makes it fair game for destructive criticism. In fact, if what has been said recently was the truth, do you think that she would have been voted as Flathead County's #1 physician?

Shouldn't the fact that she is principled, informed, tireless, honest, and loyal to her constituency be the right reason to vote for Dr. Annie or PSC #5 on Nov. 8?

See bucacek4psc.com

Larry and Lois Eslick,

Marion

