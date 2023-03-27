Across our nation, and in Montana, we are seeing angry ignorance determined to demonize teaching of American history, personal health care and harmless social behaviors.

Outraged parents, who do not understand the issues, feel entitled to hostilely criticize teaching about racial history. Legislators who do not understand pediatric mental health issues, and who refuse to learn, are self-righteously implementing controls on transgender treatments.

We are seeing persecution of drag show participants based upon misconceptions about a myth of pernicious influence upon children or adults. State governors and legislators, typically male, have imposed absurd restrictions upon women’s healthcare choices based upon a complete disregard for personal choice and a seemly determined need to view women as chattel needing reproduction management.

These behaviors call to mind a sort of mob rule or outraged vigilantism based upon rumor, prejudice and gossip rather than an enlightened understand of the issues and the rule of fair law.

Rather than society that values diversity, tolerance, and inclusion, we are building a mean-spirited society determined to impose ill-informed personal bias upon others.

This trend must be considered a very dark period for America.

John Mott, MD,

Helena