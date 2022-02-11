Angered by wolf slaughter

I am angered by the wolf slaughter in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho since the states enacted anti-wolf laws. More than 500 wolves have been murdered recently. At least 24 Yellowstone National Park wolves, approximately 30% of the park’s population, have been shot or trapped after crossing park borders.

Laws allowing baiting, spotlighting and other unsportsmanlike methods were passed by Republicans saying wolves kill too many elk. This is false. Tens of thousands more elk roam since wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone in the 1990s. Furthermore, Montana wants to reduce its elk population by 50,000 (Science magazine Jan. 31, 2022). It appears Montana’s wolf and elk management goals conflict.

Other losses concomitant with wolf slaughter include those incurred by people dependent on robust wolf populations and tourism: wildlife guides, motel owners, etc. Taxpayer-funded science, including decades-old research at Yellowstone showing wolves beneficially help shape ecosystems (Science, March 20, 2015), is disrupted and may never recover.

The “live wolf economy and science” dwarfs the black holes left in communities and biological research after wolves are needlessly killed. Please encourage Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to restore endangered species protections to wolves in the Northern Rockies.

Michael Smith

Bozeman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0