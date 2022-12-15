And then they will come for you

First they came for the communists, and I didn’t speak up because I was not a communist. Then they came for the Jews and I didn’t speak up because I was not a Jew. Then they came for the trade unionists and I didn’t speak up because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Catholics and I didn’t speak up because I was a Protestant. Then they came for me and by then there was no one to speak up. — Martin Niemoller

I am haunted by this quote. Deny helping others, turning your back on wrongs, ignoring injustice. This quote teaches the obvious. When we ignore injustices, it does not mean injustices go away. They simply simmer and grow in strength. Then they rise up and come against others when there are no allies left to offer resistance.

The lesson is both obvious and fairly simply. And one must add, requires a sense of political courage. Speaking up is difficult. It requires an element of bravery. It requires a commitment to tell the truth, regardless of it’s consequences. We can not ignore consequences of facing a governmental entity or a popular political figure; the consequences deter most. We all want to remain silent. It’s safer doing nothing. Remain in the shadows, with no risk. Niemoller reminds us that this is never an option. We can defer and perhaps deflect the inevitable but that is the problem with the inevitable. It will always occur.

So make no mistake. When they come for others, unless you are a part of the power structure, they will also come for you, eventually.

What can we do? It is simple yet courageous. Speak up! Speak out! Stand up! Be counted! Object!

We are watching citizens being marginalized. Trans people. Gay people, queer people. Immigrants. Non-Christian people. Should we let those in power, these quasi-fascists, act against these citizens, these human beings without objection, without protest? If we do, then we will let these elements of our citizenry be pealed away, one by one.

And then those in power will come for you. Are you outside of the power system? Do you not adhere to the beliefs held by those in power? If not then perhaps some “re-education” might be needed. Unable to contribute to the cause, whatever it is? Then perhaps you have some property, a house, a retirement account which you can “contribute” to the cause.

These are dark thoughts but these are dark times. What if, in the early 1930s people had pushed back, stood up, well before there were brown shirts, the SS, the concentration camps, that set of Proud Boys?

We should not ever be in the position that when they came for us, there was no one left to speak up.

We are on the verge of watching our democracy fail. Fortunately the voters understood what the 2022 election was about, that democracy was on the ballot. It will be on the ballot again in 2024 and thereafter so long as these false prophets exist. The problem is not just nationwide, it also exists here in Montana. Watch the coming legislative session closely. Will we have a spate of bills introduced to react against the trans community, the LBGTQ community, the immigrant community? Will we further stigmatize those suffering with mental illness? Will the state give benefits equally to the wealthy and the poor or to just benefit the rich, those who own property?

We have a transparent government and an opportunity for all citizens to speak out and speak up. Watch the legislation being introduced and as you see the “other” being discriminated against, speak out and speak up. Protest and strongly object. This is not only the opportunity which a democracy offers but it is the responsibility which a democracy requires. Silence in this situation is consent. Object!

Or understand that some day, after those in power are through with the current batch of minorities who they can discriminate against, most likely they will come for you, knowing that there is no one left to raise up in your defense.

Ron Waterman,

Helena