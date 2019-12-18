It is unfair for the lame duck city commission to take such a drastic action as dissolving the long-standing Civic Center citizen’s advisory board when a new commission will be installed in only a few weeks. The vote by the City Commission can only be attributed to spite. Why not wait until next month to debate the issue when a new commission is in place and the mayor is present. Then a fair debate can occur.
Ted Scherf
Helena
