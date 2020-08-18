An outside perspective on mask order

I left Helena 13 years ago. I am writing from the perspective of someone who loves Montana and its people, especially the Helena area. I lived here in the valley for 30 years. I hate what is happening in our country and to the freedoms we all enjoy. I recently came back to Helena to visit and was appalled by the mask mandate and the arbitrary way it is applied. When you come into a restaurant and wear the mask from the door to the table and then back out. Is it really an effective tool in preventing the spread of disease? My thought is it does little to prevent the spread. Gov. Bullock is being arbitrary and capricious in his actions. Montanans need to resist this power grab and vote Bullock and his Democratic cohorts out this fall. You have a proud heritage of fighting government tyranny, rise up and voice your displeasure with his inept leadership. Keep Montana free.