An opportunity to help our neighbors

Now that we seem to be facing some certainty on the COVID-19 front – it's certain that we’ll all be social distancing for a while, and many of our favorite local businesses will temporarily be closed – it’s time for us in the Helena community to roll up our sleeves and look at creative ways to help our neighbors in this time of crisis.

There are lots of things we can all do, in addition to exercising responsible social distancing. First, for those businesses that are coming up with workarounds to continue to provide services, say food or beverage delivery, patronize them. Many downtown restaurants are now offering take-out instead of seated dining. And several of the breweries are advertising that they will fill growlers or kegs. Second, if a business sells gift cards, go online and buy them. Third, donate to Helena Food Share and other agencies that provide direct assistance to those in need. Temporarily, there will be more folks needing those services, and we should support them. Finally, get outside, take a walk, run, ski or bike ride. Take advantage of our beautiful state and sparse population to get out.