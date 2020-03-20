An opportunity to help our neighbors
0 comments

An opportunity to help our neighbors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Now that we seem to be facing some certainty on the COVID-19 front – it's certain that we’ll all be social distancing for a while, and many of our favorite local businesses will temporarily be closed – it’s time for us in the Helena community to roll up our sleeves and look at creative ways to help our neighbors in this time of crisis.

There are lots of things we can all do, in addition to exercising responsible social distancing. First, for those businesses that are coming up with workarounds to continue to provide services, say food or beverage delivery, patronize them. Many downtown restaurants are now offering take-out instead of seated dining. And several of the breweries are advertising that they will fill growlers or kegs. Second, if a business sells gift cards, go online and buy them. Third, donate to Helena Food Share and other agencies that provide direct assistance to those in need. Temporarily, there will be more folks needing those services, and we should support them. Finally, get outside, take a walk, run, ski or bike ride. Take advantage of our beautiful state and sparse population to get out.

We’ll get through this as a community, and it’s a great opportunity to pull together to help our neighbors.

Kim Wilson

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We cannot trust Bullock
Letters

We cannot trust Bullock

Bullock stated many times that he was not going to run for Senate. Now that the Eastern Liberals leaned on him he flipped flopped and is going…

Dying in isolation
Letters

Dying in isolation

Recently I received a phone call from a hospital in another state saying that my dad had been admitted to a hospital with double pneumonia and…

Awaken, Helena taxpayers
Letters

Awaken, Helena taxpayers

Last summer, the Helena City Commission cut $1.5 million from the budget, including fire and police needs. On Feb. 10, they approved the first…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News