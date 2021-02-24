An open letter to the CEO of St. Peter's Health

There were four of us who sat down to create the Facebook page on Friday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2020. We were shocked, angry and in disbelief that you and the board had suspended Dr. Weiner and had him personally escorted out of the hospital building. We couldn’t imagine what he was going through, what devastation. We quickly wanted to do something for Dr. Weiner that would be a clear message of support and thanks. In less than 24 hours, 2,500 people had joined the page, soon after another 1,000 and it has continued to grow, now almost 4,000. Story after story poured in. It was amazing to see, and it was all in support of our highly respected, exceptional oncologist and hematologist, Dr. Tom Weiner.

Since his forced removal, we have seen the Cancer Treatment Center gutted. There is absolutely no sign that your game plan was for the good of patients or the Helena community. No, it looks more like you are running the cancer center into the ground so that you can claim that “we have no other choice” than to have an outside health care system come in to “save” us. But more than what your deceitful plan is, you have personally compromised the health, the lives, of patients going through treatment right now. It seems that they are of no consequence to you.