An open letter to Sen. Ellsworth

I just saw your contribution to the Legislative Rules Committee for the 2021 Session. I must say that I am saddened by your comments that some will likely die because of the choices you and your fellow Republicans voted for not taking any safety precautions. Why in the world would you do that? There is absolutely no reason to endanger the lives of your fellow legislators or the legislative staff. In addition, I am concerned that you will not follow good health practices when you are out in public while guests in my town. I live in Helena. My children and grandchildren live in Helena. My friends and neighbors are here. Are you and your fellow Public Health deniers planning on wandering around without keeping your distance or masking up? Are you planning on endangering not only your fellows at the Capitol but those of us in the community as well? Do you not consider it your patriotic duty to serve and PROTECT your fellow Montanans?