An onslaught of 'culture war' bills

Although past Montana State legislative sessions ought to have been a warning, I wasn't fully prepared for the onslaught of Republican "culture war" bills. Their basis is one of fear; of loss of their guns, of undocumented migrants, of LGBT folks, and of too many Democrats and Independents registering to vote. Just to mention four, the list is longer than space permits.

Their rationale is often based on their interpretation of the Constitution mixed with Biblical teachings, discounting that Montanans are an increasingly diverse mix of cultures, traditions and faiths.

Not all Republicans are proponents of these bills, but for many voting against one's party has not been a hill worth dying on.

To my skeptics, please observe bill hearings, the pros, cons and discussion in House and Senate Judiciary, where such bills are considered as well as floor discussion, all of which can be found online at leg.mt.gov or on the state legislative TV channel.

Pay heed to what is going on up at the Capitol. Register your concerns before bills are passed and signed into law. However, be forewarned that prolonged viewing of legislative action can be detrimental to one's emotional health.