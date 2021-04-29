An obvious compromise in e-bike debate

I sympathize with the view of Annie Hanshew in regard to her objection to the ban of e-bikes on Helena’s city trails. She is focused on protecting access of those with mobility issues through age or disability. I can certainly sympathize with that. I turn 69 in less than two weeks and it would be difficult for me to bike the trails without the assist of an e-bike. Further, we live in an ADA home with our son who has mobility issues such that he can hike only short distances on a mostly flat trail and has an e-three-wheeler he can use on a wide flat trail, such as at Tenmile Creek Park.

What she doesn’t acknowledge is that the vast majority of trail e-bikes are sold not to the elderly or disabled but to able-bodied people who want an easier ride or an assist going longer distances. I personally hike the Helena trails a lot. The vast majority of the bikers I encounter are polite and they make some effort to follow the rules for right-of-way, but the fact remains the increase in the popularity of mountain biking has made hiking the more heavily trafficked trails less enjoyable and more stressful. It is hard on narrow trails to accommodate two different modes of traffic moving at such different speeds, especially when a biker is coming downhill. I often am concerned for the safety of myself and the safety of my dog, who is often as surprised as me when a biker quickly descends on us, and it is more difficult for the biker to spot the dog in time to yield. We have been through some harrowing near misses over the years.