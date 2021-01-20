An example of media bias

In the IR on the front page, date 1-15-21, is the article “State sending 150 Montana Guard soldiers…”. The third paragraph states the connection of Mr. Gianforte to a lawsuit by Mr. Trump. And again, in the paragraph it uses the word insurrection. If you want to place these topics into an article of the discussion about security of the inauguration, tell me please its relevance. This information can only be placed in this article to disparage the new governor, for its connection to the title is not relevant.