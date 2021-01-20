An example of media bias

There is a simple example to Ms. Hanshew's rebuttal of Mr. Ceaicovischi's opinion article in the IR a few days ago. He states there is media bias but Ms. Hanshew has doubts.
In the IR on the front page, date 1-15-21, is the article “State sending 150 Montana Guard soldiers…”. The third paragraph states the connection of Mr. Gianforte to a lawsuit by Mr. Trump. And again, in the paragraph it uses the word insurrection. If you want to place these topics into an article of the discussion about security of the inauguration, tell me please its relevance. This information can only be placed in this article to disparage the new governor, for its connection to the title is not relevant.
Bias reporting not only includes facts placed in and facts omitted from news articles but also information and nuances to sway readers' opinions.
Here is only a single example of what Mr. Ceaicovischi is speaking to.
Matt West
Townsend