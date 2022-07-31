 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An apt name for Daines and Rosendale

  • 0

According to a research of names, a group of ravens is called a congress or unkindness. Seems to fit our two Republican members to a T, picking over the remains of dead objects.

Roger Novotne,

Helena

0 Comments
4
2
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Make the right choice in November

Make the right choice in November

Watching the Jan. 6 hearings has become surreal. Trump staffers of all stripes now condemn him while the most they did on that fateful day was timidly ask him to call it off. 

Election fraud

Election fraud

If it weren’t so damaging, I would find it laughable that the Republican Party is so concerned about election integrity that they now want to …

Produce the evidence

Produce the evidence

We have repeatedly heard from the Republican Party of the state of Montana and now Lewis and Clark County that the election of D. Trump was st…

DPHHS needs leader

DPHHS needs leader

What really concerns me is who is replacing Meier. Charlie Brereton, who is Meier's chief of staff, and health policy advisor to Gianforte, will assume the director's position in mid-August. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News