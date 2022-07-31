An apt name for Daines and Rosendale

According to a research of names, a group of ravens is called a congress or unkindness. Seems to fit our two Republican members to a T, picking over the remains of dead objects.
Roger Novotne,
Helena
Your doctor cannot treat your pain. Now, your OB/GYN cannot treat the complications of pregnancy, thanks to troglodytes like Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, and AG Ken Paxton.
Just last week he voted "Nay" to House Bill 8373 which would guarantee the right for people to access contraceptives and for doctors and pharmacists to provide them.
Are gun owners willing to be inconvenienced to reduce our national firearm death and injury epidemic? The simple truth is that America has ina…
Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice is not the question. The question is respect for women.
Watching the Jan. 6 hearings has become surreal. Trump staffers of all stripes now condemn him while the most they did on that fateful day was timidly ask him to call it off.
If it weren’t so damaging, I would find it laughable that the Republican Party is so concerned about election integrity that they now want to …
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 22,000 in Montana.
We have repeatedly heard from the Republican Party of the state of Montana and now Lewis and Clark County that the election of D. Trump was st…
I am voting for my neighbor and friend, Dave Galt. Go Galt!
What really concerns me is who is replacing Meier. Charlie Brereton, who is Meier's chief of staff, and health policy advisor to Gianforte, will assume the director's position in mid-August.
