An apology to the wolves

Humans with huge love and admiration for you did not want what is and will happen to you -- torture and death. We want you to know from our hearts that we tried. We gave money to organizations who go to court to make you legally endangered, as precious to us as you are, a protection which was taken away by the government of this country. We did not want to break up your beautiful packs, and families. We know you mate for life and how steadfastly you take care of your young and old. Our hearts are totally broken -- that our government from state to Washington, D.C., make it impossible for wildlife advocates to save you. We are more sorry than you will ever know. There are cruel and heartless humans apparently without hearts. They seem to want the planet to be all humans, so they will not protect you precious creatures. My heart is broken for you, and for us to know you will no longer run free in our wilderness.