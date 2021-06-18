 Skip to main content
An apology for making false assumption
An apology for making false assumption

I had penned an opinion letter regarding respecting the American flag which was published on May 28. While I stand by my general comments regarding not waving a soiled, tattered flag, I did inadvertently upset a local resident when I noted seeing a large flag draped over a log across a driveway on my way up toward MacDonald Pass. Unfortunately, I had inferred this person was probably not a patriot.

This person was able to contact me and was quite upset, however, we ended up having a good conversation. I feel that I owe him a public apology because he had been traveling out of area when the log entrance to his driveway fell to the ground and he was unaware. I couldn’t tell that this was the case when driving by and unfortunately made a false assumption. I retract my non-patriot comment as it most definitely doesn’t apply in this case and he had felt bad that it was laying on the ground on his return home.

Scott Owen

Helena

