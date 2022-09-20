The stalling tactics that Donald Trump has used his entire life continue in the Mar-A-Lago documents case. Donald Trump has always held a deep disdain for the rule of law and the professionals of the DOJ and FBI but being the hypocrite that he is he uses the courts and the law to his full advantage. When it benefits him. The professionals of the DOJ and FBI (director of counterintelligence) have sworn under oath that the documents seized are indeed classified. The Trump appointed federal judge in this case seems to think otherwise. In the judge's ruling she states "I have no way of knowing the documents seized by the FBI, with a search warrant , that are marked classified and have been identified by the FBI and the Justice Department as classified actually are classified." An analogy if I may.