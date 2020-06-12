An age of political extremes
An age of political extremes

Montana's Red state, or should I say Red Neck Agenda, was on display recently. CBS televised Jay Snowden of Whitefish yelling in a little black girl's face.

Montana's reputation has been in decline since Gianforte was elected to Congress. A bully with no substance. When asked a simple question he throws punches in frustration because he has no answers.

The Democrats on the other hand have turned from liberalism to the opposite. They have chosen intervention into private affairs of individuals. The left blindly believes their way of living is the only way. They will use government to obtain their objective of social engineering. They are opposed to free speech and thought.

Both extremes are vehemently critical of moderates who see validity in some points on both sides. Rodney King said after the riots that started over his abuse by police, "Can't we all just get along?" Apparently not, now that the whole world is protesting unrestrained and abusive authority.

Michael Bacon

Helena

