An act of comparison

With the recent Jan. 6 special committee presentations, and what has come to light about Donald Trump's actions in the last days of his term as the 45th president, let’s savor and compare some quotes from the 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, who too was in the party under the label “Republican” as is DJT.

Honesty:

“resolve to be honest at all events;”

Lying:

“No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.”

Rancor/division:

"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies…”

Litigation:

"Discourage litigation. Persuade your neighbors to compromise whenever you can."

Modesty/humility:

"I have not permitted myself, gentlemen, to conclude that I am the best man in the country."

Constitution:

"Don't interfere with anything in the Constitution. That must be maintained…”

Free nonviolent elections:

“To give victory to the right, not bloody bullets, but peaceful ballots only…”

Sedition:

"Acts of violence within any State or States against the authority of the United States are insurrectionary or revolutionary, according to circumstances."

Let’s end with a quote on “character” by Christian Nestell Bovee (1820-1904):

“All men are alike in their lower natures; it is in their higher characters that they differ.”

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

