"I told you so."

These are words that I do not want to say to the city if somebody gets hurt in my neighborhood.

Drivers have been left to fend for themselves through the maze around the 11th Avenue and Warren Street closures. This, after the city published and reported that they would be rerouting traffic to Sixth Avenue. There are no detour signs to this effect.

The streets around the cathedral are now a confusing route for drivers that are getting stuck in the cathedral parking lot and trying to use 10th Avenue, which is one block long. They end up on Ninth Avenue, a very narrow residential street. It was not built to be a thoroughfare even temporarily. Compound this with the inevitable road rage the drivers are expressing and it is an accident waiting to happen.

I have already watched the heavy traffic stop as children used to playing on the cathedral lawn in a quiet neighborhood run into the street. The city traffic department needs to follow through on their traffic plan and sign the detour.

The city also needs to be more responsive to the citizenry that report legitimate complaints.

Tonia Bossell,

Helena