Amy Reeves is knowledgeable, honest, trustworthy

Amy Reeves is the obvious choice for county clerk and recorder.

Amy has more than 20 years of dedicated service to our county in all aspects of the office. We’ve worked with her elections staff headed by Connor Fitzpatrick and they are everything we should want in our elections office. Amy, like her staff, is knowledgeable, honest and trustworthy with excellent customer service skills.

Join us in voting for Amy Reeves! Vote like our democracy depends on it — because it does!

Rick and Jane Hays,

Helena

